Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 53,797 shares.The stock last traded at $124.36 and had previously closed at $124.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

