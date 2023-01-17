Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Up 4.4%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.02. 4,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 710,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 69.86%. The business had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $829,528 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 132,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

