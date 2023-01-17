Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 2,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Exscientia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.