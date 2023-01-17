Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 2,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 405.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.