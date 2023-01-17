Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) vs. OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Head to Head Survey

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Exelixis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$5.43 million N/A N/A Exelixis $1.43 billion 3.69 $231.06 million $0.95 17.29

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than OKYO Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OKYO Pharma and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OKYO Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelixis 0 1 7 0 2.88

Exelixis has a consensus target price of $27.55, suggesting a potential upside of 67.65%. Given Exelixis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than OKYO Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares OKYO Pharma and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A Exelixis 18.78% 13.11% 11.07%

Summary

Exelixis beats OKYO Pharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain. OKYO Pharma Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer; XB002, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of human mAb against tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; XL102, an orally bioavailable cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and XB002 for the treatment of non-hodgkin's lymphoma. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

