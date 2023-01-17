Evmos Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $137.73 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $137.73 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC on major exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00431203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.11 or 0.30267275 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00748316 BTC.

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

