Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUYTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($27.17) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($25.33) to €22.80 ($24.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $6.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.