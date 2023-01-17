ETF Store Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after buying an additional 561,167 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after buying an additional 786,243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 39,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,222. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

