ETF Store Inc. Has $328,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,467. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

