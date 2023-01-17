ETF Store Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 326,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 54,078 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Allie Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 23,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. 125,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,864. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

