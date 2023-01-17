ETF Store Inc. Acquires 1,049 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.84. 49,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.51.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

