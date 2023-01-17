Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $274.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a sell rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.21. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $331.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

