Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 237.7% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Esprit Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Esprit stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Esprit has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
About Esprit
