Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 237.7% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Esprit Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Esprit stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 10,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Esprit has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

