ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $10.90 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $153.80 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00042035 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00234019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00968548 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $70.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

