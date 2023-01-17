Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.36.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

Insider Activity at Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio purchased 7,500 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,990.80. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at C$175,990.80. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,909 shares of company stock worth $157,464.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.