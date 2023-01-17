EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Down 10.6%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 88,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,326,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the third quarter valued at about $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQRx by 424.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after buying an additional 17,951,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EQRx by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after buying an additional 617,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EQRx by 32.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after buying an additional 3,294,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EQRx by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,290,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after buying an additional 3,808,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

