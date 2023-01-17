EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.21.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $39.86 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

