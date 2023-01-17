Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 118,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 210,077 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 78,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.