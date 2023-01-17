Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

TSE ESI traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.99. 281,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The firm has a market cap of C$732.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4659714 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,973,534.30. In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72. Also, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

