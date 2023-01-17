Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $10.87 on Tuesday, reaching $256.70. The stock had a trading volume of 111,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,392. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.