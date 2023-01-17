Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Down 87.7% in December

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EMMA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 17,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,008. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.47. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

