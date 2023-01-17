Ellevest Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.08) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.56) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,113.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,049. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.52.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

