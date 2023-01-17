Ellevest Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 137,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

