Ellevest Inc. Buys 2,546 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 139,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

