electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, electroCore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Errico bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068,854 shares in the company, valued at $599,967.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 670,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,650. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in electroCore by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 838,129 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in electroCore by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

