EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target to $20.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOD. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.60 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a PE ratio of -332.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.