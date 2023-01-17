Edgio (EGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. Edgio has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Edgio had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $121.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.12 million. On average, analysts expect Edgio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGIO stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Edgio has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $325.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Edgio to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

