Edgio (EGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. Edgio has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.
Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Edgio had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $121.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.12 million. On average, analysts expect Edgio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Edgio Trading Up 4.3 %
EGIO stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Edgio has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $325.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Edgio
Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgio (EGIO)
- 2 Hot Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.