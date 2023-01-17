ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31). 49,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 14,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.32).

ECSC Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 31.37.

ECSC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECSC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECSC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.