Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after acquiring an additional 210,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,940,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.29. 16,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its 200-day moving average is $154.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

