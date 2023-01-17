eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $587.25 million and $10.07 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,327.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00580161 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00209846 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00044997 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,282,617,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,282,648,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
