Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.06. 22,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,655. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $171.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

