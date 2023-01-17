EAC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,652.20 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 199.5% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $4,652.20 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00408624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016255 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001349 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03623348 USD and is up 39.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,295.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.