dYdX One Day Trading Volume Tops $51.93 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. dYdX has a market cap of $79.91 million and $51.93 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00006727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

