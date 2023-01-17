DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DLY opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

