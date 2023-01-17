DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 334.0% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DBL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 46.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

