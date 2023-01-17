Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the December 15th total of 2,428,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.6 days.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DIIBF stock remained flat at $4.78 during trading on Tuesday. 3,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $374.14 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dorel Industries from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

