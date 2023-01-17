Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $233.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,979. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

