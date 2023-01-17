DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) versus BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Head-To-Head Contrast

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and BNP Paribas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89% BNP Paribas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.26 $2.95 billion N/A N/A BNP Paribas $52.36 billion 1.54 $11.23 billion N/A N/A

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and BNP Paribas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Bank ASA.

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DNB Bank ASA and BNP Paribas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 3 0 2.29 BNP Paribas 0 1 7 0 2.88

DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus target price of $184.67, indicating a potential upside of 844.10%. BNP Paribas has a consensus target price of $65.44, indicating a potential upside of 100.87%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than BNP Paribas.

Summary

BNP Paribas beats DNB Bank ASA on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors. The Investment & Protection Services division involved in protection, savings, investment, asset management, wealth management, and real estate services to support individuals, professionals, corporate clients, and institutions. The Commercial, Personal Banking & Services division financing and leasing services, financing of individuals, and digital banking services, as well as current and savings account products, equipment leasing and financing solutions, and consumer loans. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

