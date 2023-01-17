Distil (LON:DIS) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Rating) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,704,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,278,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £3.42 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.99.

About Distil

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

