Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 5.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

DFS stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. 11,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.