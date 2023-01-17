Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Plans Dividend of GBX 38.80

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.47) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diploma Stock Performance

DPLM opened at GBX 2,870 ($35.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,821.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,614.51. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,022 ($36.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 3,826.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DPLM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.15) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.90) to GBX 2,700 ($32.95) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.24) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($29.90) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($35.49).

Insider Activity

Diploma Company Profile

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($34.17), for a total value of £1,124,956 ($1,372,734.59).

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

