Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Diodes were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.47. 195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,535. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

