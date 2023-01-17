Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Lifted by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. 4,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,600. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

