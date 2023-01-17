Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFUV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

