Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,179 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,749,000. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 389,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 151,244 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 2,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,856. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

