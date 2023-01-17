Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Down 71.1% in December

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
