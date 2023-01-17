Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Down 71.1% in December

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

