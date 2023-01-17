DigiByte (DGB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.30 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $162.96 million and $5.30 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00409687 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016249 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00817328 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00104393 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00582229 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001356 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00210726 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,952,175,448 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
