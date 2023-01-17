DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Short Interest Down 67.0% in December

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DHC Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHCAW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633. DHC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

