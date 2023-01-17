DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,254 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DexCom were worth $80,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom Price Performance

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

