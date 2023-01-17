Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in December

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBOEY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €170.00 ($184.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($214.89) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 246,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
