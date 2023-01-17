Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in December

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBOEY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €170.00 ($184.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($214.89) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 246,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.82.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

