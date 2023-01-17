Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($120.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Symrise Stock Up 0.9 %

FRA:SY1 opened at €104.80 ($113.91) on Friday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($79.87). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.37.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

